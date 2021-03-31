ND Senate votes down requirement for ballot initiatives be printed in full

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Senate voted down a bill requiring the full text of a ballot measure be printed on the ballot.

Normally, the Secretary of State offers a summary of the ballot initiative on the ballot. However, the last election cycle nearly saw a measure which critics say didn’t represent the impact it would have.

To avoid this, lawmakers tried a bill where the full text of a measure be printed.

Critics of the bill said many voters won’t understand the legal text and would cost the state more to print and mail the extra pages of the ballot.

“If that paper was to get out of order and fed through the machine, that ballot would not be counted properly and therefore it could be a spoiled ballot,” Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva, said.

Materials with the full text of ballot measures are available at polling stations.

The bill passed the House 85-9 in February.

