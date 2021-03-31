Mom & Pop Business Owners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In many ways, mom and pop businesses are the backbone of our economy, whether it’s a grocery store down the street or a business that manufactures products that are sent around the world.

It’s the small business owner that makes the economy hum.

Chris Kalash is the Director of Membership Services from the Greater North Dakota Chamber and he’s here to talk about National Mom & Pop Business Owner’s Day which was on March 29.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.