Minot State hires Mike Brandt to lead Women’s Basketball program

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State hired Southern Methodist University Associate Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Brandt as the Beavers’ new Head Women’s Basketball Coach, the university’s athletic department announced Wednesday.

Brandt has more than 30 years of coaching experience and more than 500 wins as a college head coach. At his most recent stop at SMU, he helped lead the Mustangs to a National Invitational Tournament appearance in 2017.

His previous head coaching most was at South Carolina Aiken, where he posted a 254-166 record and led the Pacers to the NCAA Tournament five times.

On Feb. 4 the athletic department announced the dismissal of Head Coach Mark Graupe and a national search for a new coach.

Assistant Coach Ryan Clark coached the Beavers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

