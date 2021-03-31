Advertisement

Minot churches plan Easter services amid return from pandemic

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT,N.D. – Last year, churches were faced with how to worship during a pandemic.

Now as Easter Sunday 2021 approaches, some say they are happy to come together again to celebrate.

The pews at Our Lady Of Grace were empty last year on Easter Sunday.

“We were all by ourselves. We had a camera that we looked at but no people,” said Deacon Steve Streitz.

This year church leaders said they are excited to hold in-person mass and have been busy preparing their sermons and cleaning before worshipers arrive.

“Very happy to have people back with us, and we certainly look forward to our services this year,” said Streitz.

Over at The Pursuit, they will also be holding in-person services as they launch their new location at All Saints Episcopal Church on Main Street in Minot this Sunday.

“It’s awesome to get a location back downtown in the heart of the city and be able to share the hope of Christ with people down there,” said Lead Pastor Tom Foisy.

Leadership with Our Lady of Grace said they have also reached out to do home visits for seniors and others who don’t feel comfortable attending in-person services.

The Pursuit will also continue to offer virtual services.

