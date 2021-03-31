Lumber price and supply a concern, but Williston’s housing market remains strong

WILLISTON, N.D. - The desire for buying a new house has never been stronger. In fact, the number of homes being built in the United States are at an all-time high.

The demand stems from favorable interest rates and the pandemic. Unfortunately for buyers, that demand is outweighing the supply. The price of lumber and other materials has skyrocketed due to shortages. That has bumped up the price of the new homes in the area.

“A 1,600 square foot home, you’re talking about a thirty to forty thousand dollar increase in not only lumber, but all other materials have a double-digit increase,” said Mike Dolbec, the owner of Windsong Custom Homes.

Other builders in the area are keeping a close eye on the prices when deciding on how many houses to build this year.

“Maybe I will just do two [homes] instead of four,” said Tess Scully, a contractor with Stony Creek Construction.

The homebuilders say the housing market is strong and will remain that way. Some think the concerns about lumber and other materials will continue for another year until demand settles. An increase in interest rates could help builders in the long run.

