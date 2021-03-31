Advertisement

Lumber price and supply a concern, but Williston’s housing market remains strong

The number of homes being built in the United States are at an all-time high.
The number of homes being built in the United States are at an all-time high.(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The desire for buying a new house has never been stronger. In fact, the number of homes being built in the United States are at an all-time high.

The demand stems from favorable interest rates and the pandemic. Unfortunately for buyers, that demand is outweighing the supply. The price of lumber and other materials has skyrocketed due to shortages. That has bumped up the price of the new homes in the area.

“A 1,600 square foot home, you’re talking about a thirty to forty thousand dollar increase in not only lumber, but all other materials have a double-digit increase,” said Mike Dolbec, the owner of Windsong Custom Homes.

Other builders in the area are keeping a close eye on the prices when deciding on how many houses to build this year.

“Maybe I will just do two [homes] instead of four,” said Tess Scully, a contractor with Stony Creek Construction.

The homebuilders say the housing market is strong and will remain that way. Some think the concerns about lumber and other materials will continue for another year until demand settles. An increase in interest rates could help builders in the long run.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Strong winds fuel fire North of Richardton
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.2% rate; 245 positive; 0 deaths; 25.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Sen. Steve Daines at Fisher Sand & Gravel in Glendive, Mont.
Keystone XL Pipeline halt hurting Montana towns
Gov. Doug Burgum
Governor to keep powers to limit business hours and capacity
The approved budget covered everything required for the campus including the building and 12...
Budget approved for new Magic City Discovery Center
Minot churches plan Easter services amid return from pandemic