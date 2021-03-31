Governor to keep powers to limit business hours and capacity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers voted down a bill that would’ve stripped the governor or any government agency from limiting business hours and capacity.

Business closures and patron limits were amongst the most hotly-debated and controversial executive orders during the state of emergency.

Some lawmakers began protesting the order last April, and followed up with a bill to take those powers away.

“Our constituents have said we have to do something because this makes no sense. And the length of time that it continued to go on and continues to go on makes no sense,” said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot.

But the State Senate knocked it down with a 32 -15 vote.

It is one of more than 50 bills to be introduced this session dealing specifically with the pandemic.

