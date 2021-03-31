Advertisement

Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency in response to South Dakota wildfires

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem has signed Executive Order 2021-07, declaring a state of emergency through June 1, 2021, in response to the severe drought and the dangerous fire conditions in South Dakota.

The order will allow the state to provide greater assistance to the response efforts of local and volunteer firefighters in their work.

Governor Noem has spent the past two days overseeing the response to the Schroeder Fire outside Rapid City while monitoring other large fire incidents that have been exacerbated by the extreme drought and windy conditions that the state faces.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
UPDATE: Subject taken into custody without incident in NW Minot after SWAT Team called in
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”
Timothy McLaughlin
Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

Latest News

Mom & Pop Business
Mom & Pop Business Owners
The Broadway Corridor Study started last spring, and with just a few more months to go the city...
Minot gathering input from residents on improvements for Broadway
North Dakota Senators recently rejected a bill that would create an easier path for niche...
Cosmetology bill fails in ND Senate
Farmer prepare for season
Farmers preparing for season, remain hopeful despite drought conditions
School Lunches
School lunch money