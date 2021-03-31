Advertisement

Girls wrestling sanctioned for 2021-22 school year

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to approve the sanctioning of girls wrestling as a NDHSAA-sponsored sport starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The decision comes from the board’s Tuesday afternoon meeting in Valley City.

Other meeting minutes include:

-Proposed 2022 Winter Region Tournament Sites

-Seven-Year Calendar Updates

-Super Region format for Region 5 Boys and Girls Basketball

-2021-22 school year meeting dates

-Technology Director deadlines

The organization’s March 30 board synopsis can be found here. The next NDHSAA Board of Directors meeting is set for June 7-8 in Valley City.

The decision comes from the board’s Tuesday afternoon meeting in Valley City.

Other meeting minutes include:

-Proposed 2022 Winter Region Tournament Sites

-Seven-Year Calendar Updates

-Super Region format for Region 5 Boys and Girls Basketball

-2021-22 school year meeting dates

-Technology Director deadlines

The organization’s March 30 board synopsis can be found here. The next NDHSAA Board of Directors meeting is set for June 7-8 in Valley City.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
UPDATE: Subject taken into custody without incident in NW Minot after SWAT Team called in
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”
Timothy McLaughlin
Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

Latest News

UMary men's hockey
U-Mary earns #1 overall seed at National Tournament
MVFC Postpones NDSU-SDSU Football Game to April 17
Britta Curl
Britta Curl named to 2021 U.S. Women’s National Team
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah