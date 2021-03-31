Girls wrestling sanctioned for 2021-22 school year

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to approve the sanctioning of girls wrestling as a NDHSAA-sponsored sport starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The decision comes from the board’s Tuesday afternoon meeting in Valley City.

Other meeting minutes include:

-Proposed 2022 Winter Region Tournament Sites

-Seven-Year Calendar Updates

-Super Region format for Region 5 Boys and Girls Basketball

-2021-22 school year meeting dates

-Technology Director deadlines

The organization’s March 30 board synopsis can be found here. The next NDHSAA Board of Directors meeting is set for June 7-8 in Valley City.

