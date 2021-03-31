Advertisement

Federal program could pay for a quarter of Ward County student lunches

School Lunches
School Lunches(AP)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – According to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, 29% of Ward County students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Those students could be getting pandemic food assistance if they have been participating in distance learning thanks to a new federal program.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer or P-EBT program will pay out between $10-12 million to students who were unable to access their regular school lunch while they distance learn.

“The purpose of this is to make sure students are fed doing the pandemic and that they don’t go without food,” said Deb Kramer, ND-DHS E.A.D. SNAP Director. NDDPI estimates that thousands of students will qualify for the benefits. “I think it will be about 26,000 students that will get some type of benefit from P-EBT,” said Linda Schloer, CNFD director.

All students who qualify will automatically receive a card.

“They get an equal dollar amount of $6.82 per day for each of the days that they are distance learning,” said Kramer. The NDDPI said parents could see the benefits in the mail within two weeks.

“The benefits are going to be issued towards the end of this week. Then of course the vendor that the department of human services works with has to send out the cards,” said Schloer.

The program will keep paying those benefits through the end of May.

A similar program was put into place in the 2020 spring semester.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
UPDATE: Subject taken into custody without incident in NW Minot after SWAT Team called in
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”
Timothy McLaughlin
Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

Latest News

Medication disposal
First District Health Unit advises public on proper disposal of medications
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
CDC extends eviction moratorium
As CDC extends eviction moratorium, more landlords start to pay out of pocket
10 Commandments coming to schools?