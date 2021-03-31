Farmers preparing for season, remain hopeful despite drought conditions

DES LACS, N.D. – Despite the ongoing drought conditions, farmers in North Central North Dakota are getting a little more hopeful as they’re gearing up.

The Kopps are working on some of their equipment to get it ready for the season.

“We’re getting everything ready to go. We’ve got seed here on the place, fertilizer’s here. So we’re looking to get going as soon as we can, and like I said if we can see a little moisture than everybody would probably feel a lot better about this season,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer.

All the farmers Your News Leader talked with say this could be a good year if we just see some moisture in the forecast.

“Right now it’s a little bit of a concern, if it continues into May then it’ll be a much bigger concern for us,” said Jeff Oberholtzer, farmer.

They’re preparing to seed for the season Kopp, near Des Lacs and Oberhotzer from Mohall both do a mix of crops including barley, wheat, and sunflowers.

“Wheat will do alright, sunflowers they will go down and find some moisture if there is some. They have a pretty good taproot on them. They can survive somewhat, but again if it gets really dry on us they’re all going to be hit,” said Kopp.

Kopp even said she wouldn’t even mind another couple feet of snow if it gets the moisture in.

She said she hopes to get crops in the ground in April, but may hold off some for moisture.

