Cosmetology bill fails in ND Senate

By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Senators recently rejected a bill that would create an easier path for niche cosmetologists to offer freelance services.

The bill was rejected by a 43-4 vote in the Senate Wednesday despite overwhelming support in the House last February.

The proposed bill would have allowed cosmetologists offering niche services to do so as long as they take a four-hour safety course.

The bill also made exceptions for family members to charge each other for services.

“1426 didn’t have nationalized language in it so if a person was to come to North Dakota or if somebody was certified here and wanted to go to another state there would be no way of reciprocity,” said Maureen Wanner, with the ND Board of Cosmetology.

The rejection of the bill means cosmetologists still need 1,800 hours of training in order to operate legally within the state.

