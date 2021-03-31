As CDC extends eviction moratorium, more landlords start to pay out of pocket

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal moratorium stopping evictions for non-payment of rent due to the pandemic has been extended by the CDC through June 30.

While this action is providing relief to millions of renters across the country, landlords are starting to feel strained finances.

RJR Maintenance and Management has five residents utilizing the eviction moratorium waiver and staff say while that number may sound small it could have a huge impact on landlords who don’t have a lot of units to cover expenses.

“This puts many landlords in the position to cover large amounts of their expenses. There are a large amount of smaller companies and private landlords who do not have a ton of income but rather rely on the renters to cover basic expenses,” said RJR Maintenance and Management’s Ben Pace.

Resident’s rent goes towards the property owner’s expenses.

Like paying their mortgages and general upkeep, but if they are no longer receiving those funds RJR staff said landlords are having to reach into their own pockets.

“The expenses will always fall on the property owner. Most landlords that RJR deals with do have multiple streams of income therefore having to pay these expenses out of their general income,” said Pace.

The moratorium won’t last forever and once it expires past rent is due.

Pace says their number one goal is to get residents the assistance they need to pay rent.

“We’re trying to be proactive see what kind of assistance we can get during the situation, rather than wait to the end and have to play catch up. We rather keep them afloat during the pandemic,” said Pace.

Pace says he hopes the pandemic ends soon and that North Dakota can recover quickly financially.

To be eligible for protection, renters must earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

