10 Commandments coming to schools?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State House passed a bill that would allow schools to display the 10 Commandments to be displayed within their walls along with other historical documents.

However, it’s whether the Ten Commandments qualify as “historical” rather than “religious” that fueled the debate on the House floor.

Opposition to the bill said schools doing this opens the schools to federal litigation after the United States Supreme Court ruled displaying the Ten Commandments is unconstitutional.

Supporters say the new leaning of the Court gives them hope.

“We do have a new Supreme Court, and I think they may look more kindly on this than some of those have in the past… Thou shalt not kill this bill,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

It passed the State Senate 34 - 13 in February.

An amendment requiring the other historical documents was added after that vote, which means it must be returned to the Senate for approval again.

