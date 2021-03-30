Vietnam veterans honored at ninth annual celebration in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the Minot Vet Center honored area veterans more than 40 years after they returned home.

Veterans across all branches of the military were welcomed with open arms into the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hotel.

“Today is a thank you it’s a way of remembering and it’s a way of just saying thanks for your service,” said Vietnam veteran Mac McLeod

The ninth annual Vietnam Veterans celebration allowed vets to socialize, eat and share their unique stories.

“I have a twin brother and I’m the one that got the draft notice, it had my name on it. So I went to the post office, went through the line but they were not happy with me in line I would not leave line because this notice said ‘you will be arrested if you don’t go through the draft,” said Army Veteran Jane Abel.

Army National Guard veteran and guest speaker Paul Stroklund was able share the story of how his family’s military service in Vietnam inspired him.

“All of us were in different wars and when it came my time to go to war, it was all of those things I had learned and respected form my brothers. And You know, they never really got the welcome home they should have gotten,” said Stroklund.

The evening ended with flag folding ceremony which gave everyone the chance to honor the fallen.

“It’s thanks to those who served, the men and women who gallantly went over to do and protect and serve for this country. And even though, some of us made it back we can never ever forget the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said McLeod.

Coming together to honor and reflect on those who served, both living and deceased.

The Minot Vet Center is already working on their next event, a PTSD walk set for the end of June.

