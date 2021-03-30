Advertisement

‘The ARC is not closing.’ Park and rec’s executive director addresses Williston’s latest rumor

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Since opening seven years ago, the ARC has provided fun and excitement with a number of their programs. Whether it be swimming, running, or trying out their golf simulator, they have a little bit of everything for everyone.

Recently, rumors have surfaced that the ARC may shut down.

“The rumors of the ARC closing, and the mismanagement of funds are rumors. The ARC is not closing. We are working with our partners to come up with solutions to help us get through this financial downturn,” executive director Darin Krueger said.

Financial problems are nothing new for the ARC; they had similar challenges in 2016 when oil crashed. However, the issue this year has been compounded by the drop in the price of oil, the coronavirus, and a reduction in sales tax revenue. This is not just an ARC problem.

“That means every business in town is struggling too, we are not the only person in this situation,” Krueger said.

The ARC is funded through sales taxes and not property taxes. It’s one of the only facilities in the nation to do so.

Lots of questions remain as to how the ARC will make it through this downturn, but there is no doubt it will stay open according to Krueger.

The ARC is too important to the success of Williston. It has been for the last 10 years and will be for the next 50. I honestly don’t see that as a reality,” Krueger said.

Krueger has said he reached out to the City of Williston and hopes to brainstorm potential solutions to their situation. Nothing is off the table, including membership hikes. However, if the ARC is to thrive as it once has, it will need the economy to open up again and for the state to start drilling.

