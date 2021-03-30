Sunflower season looking up

MOHALL, N.D. – Sunflower season is on the way. Growers said that it should be a good year and the plant usually does alright in warmer weather.

Jeff Oberholtzer of Mohall said the sunflower season looks pretty good.

“Right now it looks like we’re going to be in earlier than we have been in the last couple years. Last year we weren’t in the field until May 10, or in that area. This year we could be in by April 15 depending on weather,” said Oberholtzer.

He’s working on clearing out some of last year’s produce to make room.

“Sunflowers do very well in dry conditions. Three years ago when we had the bigger drought in 2017 we had our third largest crop on record so it’s one of those things where it’s a very drought tolerant plant, and I think we’re going to do well,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association.

Farmers we talked with are saying this is the driest they’ve seen it, but they still have time.

“We’re glad we already pre-bought all of our fertilizer, cause fertilizer has gone through the roof lately so we’re glad we already have that expense covered. So we’re just looking towards the year and hoping we get some rain and we’ll just go with what we can get,” said Oberholtzer.

The prices for sunflowers have been doing well. Sandbakken said they’re about $4.50 higher than this time last year.

Oberholtzer also grows wheat, barley, and corn on his farm.

