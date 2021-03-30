Strong winds fuel fire North of Richardton

RICHARDTON, N.D. -- A large fire broke out north of Richardton, off Highway 8, Monday night. Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky says it took several surrounding crews to fight the fire near Marshall, which is now contained. Kostelecky estimates it burned 500 acres of land, including an abandoned building. The flames and smoke damaged electrical transmission lines, fences and wind breaks for nearby farms, but there are no reports of injuries. Local fire crews from Halliday, Golden Valley, Mott, West Dunn, Hebron, Gladstone and the North Dakota Forest Service were part of the massive effort to bring the fire under control. Stark and Dunn counties also supplied additional water tankers as farmers and ranchers nearby chipped in to work around the perimeter.

As of Tuesday morning, three units remained on the scene monitoring conditions. Wind gusts were still a concern throughout the night as firefighters reported a flare up at about 3:00 a.m. Crews will continue watching hot spots throughout the day. “Any little switch in the wind could change things,” Kostelecky said.

He expects to have a better idea of what was damaged later Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.