North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

MINOT, N.D. – It may not feel like summer yet, but the 2021 North Dakota State Fair is just a few months away, and tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. on March 31.

Grandstand Passes cover all the country music concerts plus the Enduro Race and Motocross for $110.

Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd are $50 and Billy Idol tickets are $40.

The biggest deal the state fair is offering is the Season Gate Pass which lets you into the fair for all nine days for $25.

For more ticket deals and information head over to their website.

