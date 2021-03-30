Advertisement

North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup
North Dakota State Fair 2021 Lineup(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – It may not feel like summer yet, but the 2021 North Dakota State Fair is just a few months away, and tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. on March 31.

Grandstand Passes cover all the country music concerts plus the Enduro Race and Motocross for $110.

Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd are $50 and Billy Idol tickets are $40.

The biggest deal the state fair is offering is the Season Gate Pass which lets you into the fair for all nine days for $25.

For more ticket deals and information head over to their website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
UPDATE: Subject taken into custody without incident in NW Minot after SWAT Team called in
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”
Timothy McLaughlin
Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

Latest News

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA
ND Lawmakers narrowly revive hope for recreational marijuana
Early voting
‘Early Voting’ bill fails
NDSU nursing students to hold blood drive
Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools release rendering of new northwest elementary school