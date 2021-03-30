Advertisement

North Dakota opens vaccines to all 16 years old and older

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, North Dakota joins five other states in opening coronavirus vaccines to anyone over the age of 16. Burleigh and Morton counties were already open to the general public, but this step puts the entire state on the same page.

“It eliminates that confusion of, ‘am I eligible, or am I not eligible.’ If you want a vaccine, you can get a vaccine in the state of North Dakota,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director.

North Dakota has been a leader in vaccine distribution, and officials urge residents to continue to sign up for vaccine appointments so that the state can reach herd immunity.

The vaccine is still not open to children.

Twenty-six more states plan to open up vaccines to anyone 16 years old and older by the end of April.

