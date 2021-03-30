Advertisement

No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a 2017 protest over another officer’s acquittal that he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury on Monday acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in connection to the attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone.

The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

