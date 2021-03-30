Nine departments assist in 550 burned acres near Richardton

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday afternoon, a wildfire ripped through fields and ranches north of Richardton after a downed power-line ignited the fire.

Smoke is still smoldering from what the Richardton Fire Department is referring to as the three mile fire.

Multiple agencies responded and battled the wildfire for hours Monday night.

As the sun came up Tuesday morning, “Everything you see that is brown now was the fire,” said Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky.

The damage from the overnight fire is beginning to show.

“That is the abandon building that burned. You can still see smoke coming from it,” said Kostelecky.

Nine departments provided mutual aid to fight the fire, which took hours to put out.

“We had lots of farmers and ranchers coming with tractors and disc’s and disking around the perimeter to try and help contain it,” said Kostelecky.

On Tuesday, volunteer firefighters watched the perimeter.

“A little ways in I did see some smoldering grass, it is in the black,” said Kostelecky.

Two crews from Colorado also assisted from Forest Services.

“There’s no way we could have got it put out without all the help we had,” said Kostelecky.

Chief Kostelecky says this is the largest fire the department has responded to in over a decade.

Approximately 550 acres burned in the wildfire, but that doesn’t compare to some of the loss on the ranches nearby.

