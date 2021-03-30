NDSU nursing students to hold blood drive

BISMARCK, N.D. - NDSU nursing students at Sanford in Bismarck are getting some hands-on experience this week while also helping the community.

The nursing student association program is holding a community blood drive Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sanford nursing school on 7th Street.

Nursing students say it’s their way to give back and to help save lives. They say one blood donation can save as many as three lives.

“One donation you give is split up into three different blood products that can be given to three separate patients. One in seven people that is admitted to the hospital will receive a blood transfusion,” explained NDSU nursing student Olivia Dietrich.

To learn more and to make an appointment visit the Vitalant website.

