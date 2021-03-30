ND Lawmakers narrowly revive hope for recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With one sentence and a 3-2 vote, state lawmakers are re-opening the door for recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Legislative leadership, including the majority leaders in both chambers, heard a late bill that puts the issue on the ballot in 2022.

This session, the state senate heard a failed package of bills that would have established legal adult use by 2022.

The main objection: lawmakers thought it should be voters who decide its legality. Supporters of the “Recreational Marijuana” bill wanted lawmakers to decide, specifically to avoid a ballot initiative.

Now, they’re compromising.

Lawmakers will be the ones proposing the ballot measure, which will allow the state to “authorize and regulate the manufacture, sale and use of adult-use cannabis.”

“I don’t believe, especially in the constitution, that we should put the regulation in the constitution. But we can put the idea on the constitution,” Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, said.

However, there are two other measures being proposed.

All three have the opportunity to be on the ballot in 2022 at the same time, and they all cover different aspects of legalization.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.