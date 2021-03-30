Advertisement

MDU gas pipeline project to start April 1 in Dickinson; interruptions expected

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU says it will begin work on replacing natural gas pipelines and service lines in Dickinson.

The project is scheduled to begin on April 1 and is expected to take five to six months, and will include short interruptions of natural gas services.

MDU says it will notify customers ahead of time when their gas is turned off.

An MDU service map can be found online for more information, which details where the replacement work will be taking place: montana-dakota.com/in-the-community/construction-updates/dickinson-construction-projects/

