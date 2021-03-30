Advertisement

Mandan Landfill: bag garbage in high winds

Mandan Landfill
Mandan Landfill(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s time for spring cleaning, but recent high winds might delay your next trip to the landfill.

When the wind reaches 20 miles per hour, the Mandan Landfill asks that all loose debris be properly bagged before drop-off or that residents wait until the wind has abated to unload.

High winds combined with dry conditions also have landfill operators monitoring for fire risks.

“We do have signs posted that say no smoking allowed in the landfill, that’s a big hazard especially on a day like today. Other than that, we just try to keep things covered with dirt so that air doesn’t get in,” said Mandan Street and Landfill Superintendent Brian Dirk.

Landfill fires, like the one seen in Northwest Bismarck last year, can be difficult to put out and release dangerous fumes.

Mandan Landfill operators ask that all procedures for wind and fire be followed in order to keep costs for the community down.

