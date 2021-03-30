Halliday triplets make ‘sweet’ donation to Sanford NICU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last fall we brought you the sweet story of the Schaper triplets.

The Halliday siblings were selling baked goods to raise money to donate to the NICU at Sanford in Bismarck.

They recently wrapped up their fundraiser with a very special delivery.

This is the biggest check the Schaper triplets have ever written.

“We raised $5,505. And I didn’t even think we’d get $1,000,” said 11-year-old Emelie Schaper.

“I didn’t think it was possible that there was this much money,” added her brother, Matthew.

These now 11-year-olds raised all that money by selling baked goods; lots and lots of baked goods.

“Probably about 50 dozen cookies and 60 to 70 cheesecakes,” said Emelie.

On this day, they presented a check to the Sanford Health Foundation. What makes this donation even sweeter, is who they handed the check to. Bonnie Schaff is an RN in the NICU. She took care of the triplets when they were born at just 27 weeks.

“I remember they were little. I remember the first time mom got to hold them all at the same time. I was the one who helped get them all with their monitors and their wires onto the pillow so mom could finally hold them all at the same time,” recalled Schaff.

Schaff and the triplet’s mom, Melanie, have stayed in touch on social media, but seeing these babies all grown up and strong, is a reminder to Schaff of her calling to be a NICU nurse.

“You know the early days when they’re really sick and critical it’s really hard on the parents but it’s hard on the nurses too,” she said.

Schaff says this moment and this donation make it all worthwhile.

“This is awesome. It’s very rewarding for them, rewarding for us and for them to do all that hard work is very nice of them,” Schaff said.

“It makes me feel really good and happy that I’m helping people,” said Sarah Schaper.

Helping people who, like Sarah and her siblings, might one day need a little extra help from nurses like Schaff.

The money the triplets raised will be used to purchase a new camera system that will allow families to check in on their babies even when they’re not with them in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.