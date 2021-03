MINOT, N.D. - Minot fire crews were busy Monday night battling flames on North Hill, just south of Minot International Airport.

Crews on scene told Your News Leader the call came in just before 8:50 p.m.

Three of the city’s four fire stations responded.

They had the flames knocked down by around 9:15, and were working on putting out hot spots.

