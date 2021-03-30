Britta Curl named to 2021 U.S. Women’s National Team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck native Britta Curl has once again been selected to represent team USA in the World Championships.

It’s the 2nd consecutive year she has been named to the team. However, last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Curl has already had a successful 2021 as she contributed to Wisconsin’s national championship with seven goals and seven assists.

The tournament begins on May 6th and runs through the 16th in Nova Scotia.

