Bismarck Public Schools release rendering of new northwest elementary school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Designs of the two new north Bismarck elementary schools are coming to life.

Bismarck school staff have released a video rendering of the northwest school.

The northeast school will have the same footprint.

Parents and students can expect to see plenty of parking, and classrooms will be similar to other buildings.

“We’ve always built a smaller building with the ability to add on, and our community said no, let’s not do that anymore. Let’s just do the full build-out. One as we’re going to minimize disruptions in the future when we do do the addition, and it’s okay if we have some space that we can grow into,” said BPS business and operations manager Darin Scherr.

Both new schools will be able to each hold 535 students and will reduce the number of portables in the elementary level from 24 to 11.

