8,000 acres burned near Bison, S.D.

'Divide Fire'
'Divide Fire'(Bristol Palmer)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISON, S.D. - Fire crews are still working to contain a massive fire burning near Bison, S.D., where some of the strongest wind gusts were recorded Monday.

The Perkins County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the “Divide Fire” is 80-percent contained and has burned about 8,000 acres.

The fire started West of Bison and crossed Highway 20 overnight, as law enforcement urged drivers nearby to avoid the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured and no homes were lost, but several outbuildings were destroyed.

