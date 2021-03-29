United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kaylyn MacIver

MINOT, N.D. – Minot High’s Kaylyn MacIver was born at 24 weeks and spent 102 days in the NICU before receiving cochlear implants when she was eight years old.

Nowadays, she said she’s enjoyed growing close with her cheerleading teammates.

“Cheering’s fun with a group of girls you can bond with,” said MacIver, sophomore.

She’s been a spot-on performer for Minot High, picking up steps right away.

“I’ll just ask the coaches or one of the other cheerleaders,” said MacIver.

“She goes out there, and she just knows what to do. She has the heart for the sport. You throw her out there, and she can pick up right away,” said Isabella Howard, junior.

Howard said MacIver’s versatility has been an asset for the squad.

“A lot of people just stay as one position. They’ll just stay as a base, back spot, or flyer. Kaylyn will fly, base, front spot, anything you ask her to, really,” said Howard.

MacIver said she embraces the process of building a state championship-caliber program.

“You want to make a good team for your school and compete on the state level. It’s really important,” said MacIver.

MacIver said she plans to continue cheering until she graduates from high school, and she recently celebrated her eighth year of having her cochlear implants.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.