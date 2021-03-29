Advertisement

Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota

A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of I-90 Monday.(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Dakota News Now) - Powerful winds and dry conditions are driving a number of wildfires across South Dakota, especially West River.

Dakota News Now has received reports of at least five fires, from the Black Hills to near Brandon.

The fire garnering the most concern is burning northwest of Rapid City. Dubbed the “Schroeder Wildfire,” it has spurred several evacuation orders in the area. Authorities say it is threatening at least 300 homes. FEMA has approved funding to help pay for efforts to fight the fire.

scheoder road fire
scheoder road fire(KOTA/KEVN)

Elsewhere in the Black Hills, KOTA-TV reports at least two fires are burning in the Keystone area. Portions of Highway 244 and Highway 16A are closed near the Mount Rushmore Memorial.

In central South Dakota, officials have closed down a 42-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from Kadoka to Murdo due to a grass fire in the area.

Further east, authorities responded to a grass fire north of Brandon which consumed several hay bales. It burned at least three acres.

A grass fire burns near Brandon Monday
A grass fire burns near Brandon Monday(Dakota News Now)

There have been no reports of injuries connected to any of these fires.

Wind gusts surpassing 40 miles per hour have been reported across the state Monday, with gusts exceeding 70 miles per hour reported near Rapid City. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Grassland Fire Danger across the entire state on Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Monday that she is traveling to Rapid City to oversee fire containment efforts.

