Shooting in Bismarck sends two people to the hospital

Bismarck shooting
Bismarck shooting(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police are just beginning to understand what happened at the Mapleton Apartments late Sunday night.

Police said someone called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night to report gunshots inside the apartment building.

When police arrived they found two men were shot. They were taken to the hospital and their conditions are not known at this time.

Residents told Your News Leader off camera they’ve never experienced anything like this before in their neighborhood.

It’s believed this was a targeted attack. No one is in custody but police said there’s no danger to the public at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

