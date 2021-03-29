Schroeder Fire burns more than 800 acres, evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Schroeder Fire continues to blaze in West Rapid City as officials report there have been losses.

A fire that started at 9:15 a.m. on Monday has destroyed at least two homes and several outbuildings, fire officials said. Officials said between 400 and 500 homes have been evacuated in Rapid City as around 250 firefighters fight the blaze. The fire started on private property.

“There has been losses and that is tragic,” Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Monday in Rapid City.

The Schroeder Fire is estimated to have burned anywhere from 800 to 1,000 acres at 3 p.m. Monday, but it’s still actively moving. The state is out-sourcing resources to assist with putting out the fire.

Gusts of winds have ranged to be 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City on Monday.

Highway 244 is closed at the west boundary of the park, and the Highway 16A entrance is closed at the Keystone and Iron Mountain Boundary. 16A beginning at Grizzly Campground is also closed. In addition, the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Chapel Lane has been closed to traffic. Police officers are on the scene. Nemo Road also has been closed.

The fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber. The fire has a high risk of spreading due to the high winds, but officials still say the cause is unknown. The fire continues to burn west of Rapid City fueled by fierce winds out of the northwest.

Residents living on Dark Canyon and Magic Canyon area, Cavern Road, Nameless Cave Road, Cleghorn Canyon Road, in the Pinedale Heights area and anyone west of Berry Pine Heights Drive are evacuating. Previously, the Westberry Trails Subdivision was evacuated.

There is an Extreme Grassland Fire Danger across the entire state of South Dakota on Monday. Two fires started in Keystone, which are 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone, and is estimated to be 40 acres and 75 acres. They aren’t near any structures, according to Noem.

A fire near Kadoka closed the I-90. It’s open again.

