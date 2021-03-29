Sanford Health opens vaccines in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Anyone in Minot age 16 and older has one more option to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

They can now do so through Sanford Health.

Anyone age 16 and older can request an appointment using the My Sanford Chart app.

Appointments will be available starting Wednesday, March 31.

Patients can also register to be notified when a dose is available in the event there are no open appointments.

Patients in Minot will get their doses at the Sanford Health Highway 2 Clinic, located at 801 21st Avenue SE.

Patients will be observed on-site for 15 minutes after receiving their vaccine.

North Dakota residents without an account and/or who aren’t currently patients can complete the vaccine registration form on the Sanford health website here and sign up on the app here.

