Police confirm one dead in Sunday night shooting
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have confirmed a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound sustained in a Sunday night shooting.
Police responded to the Mapleton Apartments around 11:30p.m. for a report of gunshots in the complex.
Two victims were taken to the hospital.
The 26-year-old died from his injuries.
Another victim, a 29-year-old is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.
No suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.