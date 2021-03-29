Police confirm one dead in Sunday night shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have confirmed a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound sustained in a Sunday night shooting.

Police responded to the Mapleton Apartments around 11:30p.m. for a report of gunshots in the complex.

Two victims were taken to the hospital.

The 26-year-old died from his injuries.

Another victim, a 29-year-old is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

