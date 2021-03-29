Advertisement

Police confirm one dead in Sunday night shooting

Bismarck Shooting Incident
Bismarck Shooting Incident(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have confirmed  a 26-year-old man died from a gunshot wound sustained in a Sunday night shooting.

Police responded to the Mapleton Apartments around 11:30p.m. for a  report of gunshots in the complex.

Two victims were taken to the hospital.

The 26-year-old died from his injuries.

Another victim, a 29-year-old is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Movie filming in North Dakota
Movie to be filmed in North Dakota about Charles Bannon murder case
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes

Latest News

Jiang Jennings, Lance Jacobson
Spa owners plead guilty to prostitution charges
Transgender Sports Bill
ND Transgender Sports Bill gutted and replaced with study
Watford High School Prom 2021
Community comes together to hold prom for Watford High School students
North Dakota Fighting Hawks football
MVFC cancels North Dakota/Missouri State contest on April 3