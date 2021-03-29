Police addressing ongoing incident in northwest Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are advising the public to avoid the area of the 700 block of 8th Street NW.

Police posted on social media Monday afternoon they are dealing with a subject inside a house who is refusing to comply with officers.

They are advising the public to find an alternate route to travel.

This is a developing story. More information is expected later.

