Police addressing ongoing incident in northwest Minot

(ap newsroom)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are advising the public to avoid the area of the 700 block of 8th Street NW.

Police posted on social media Monday afternoon they are dealing with a subject inside a house who is refusing to comply with officers.

They are advising the public to find an alternate route to travel.

This is a developing story. More information is expected later.

