ND Transgender Sports Bill gutted and replaced with study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the moments leading up to the North Dakota State Senate voting on the controversial Transgender Sports Bill, lawmakers gutted the bill and replaced it with a study on the very matter.

With the bill passing in this form, the laws and policies of high school sports would remain as they are.

The study will look into the impacts a policy like the one proposed would have on the state.

The bill passed 32 - 15.

With the bill being transformed, the changes must be discussed and approved by House members.

From the beginning, lawmakers framed it as a Transgender right versus Women’s rights debate.

Supporters said they wanted to protect opportunities and athletic scholarships for girls by not having them compete against biologically male competitors.

Those against called it a thinly veiled attempt to restrict opportunities for transgender students.

The bill evolved over the past few months following rounds of changes in response to protests, including having it only apply to anyone under the age of 18.

Lawmakers who supported the bill did this to avoid butting heads with the NCAA.

This is a similar concern for governors like Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., who recently said she won’t sign the bill because of the conflict it has with collegiate athletics.

In February, the State House forwarded it with a 65 – 26 vote.

