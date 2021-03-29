Advertisement

Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”

Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Dunn County Sheriff's Office(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four days following an investigation in Dunn County, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement calling the incident an “act of violence.”

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media addressing a heavy law enforcement presence in Killdeer.

The Sheriff’s Office said the matter is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal investigation and there is no active threat to the community.

In a press release sent out Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office said they were asked by the Killdeer Police Department to help with a case involving an act of violence.

The press release was revised an hour later stating the case involved an act of violence and is still under investigation by BCI.

“We understand the frustration in the delay in getting this information to the public. But further details must be withheld to protect the victim and the integrity of the investigation,” read the press release.

The Sheriff’s Department also posted on social media Friday regarding a drone being used in the city of Killdeer. The post has since been removed.

BCI has declined to comment stating the case is under Dunn County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said “per BCI and the Dunn County States Attorney’s Office” they cannot elaborate on the act of violence.

The Killdeer Police Department has not returned our calls.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
Movie filming in North Dakota
Movie to be filmed in North Dakota about Charles Bannon murder case

Latest News

Two injured in shooting
Bismarck shooting
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
Bismarck street improvements
Bismarck City Commission to hold virtual meeting about street improvements
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck budgets would be hurt by metro status change