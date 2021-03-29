Dunn County referring to incident as “act of violence”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four days following an investigation in Dunn County, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement calling the incident an “act of violence.”

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media addressing a heavy law enforcement presence in Killdeer.

The Sheriff’s Office said the matter is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal investigation and there is no active threat to the community.

In a press release sent out Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office said they were asked by the Killdeer Police Department to help with a case involving an act of violence.

The press release was revised an hour later stating the case involved an act of violence and is still under investigation by BCI.

“We understand the frustration in the delay in getting this information to the public. But further details must be withheld to protect the victim and the integrity of the investigation,” read the press release.

The Sheriff’s Department also posted on social media Friday regarding a drone being used in the city of Killdeer. The post has since been removed.

BCI has declined to comment stating the case is under Dunn County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said “per BCI and the Dunn County States Attorney’s Office” they cannot elaborate on the act of violence.

The Killdeer Police Department has not returned our calls.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.