Community comes together to hold prom for Watford High School students

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - It’s not a given that students will have a prom this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For most schools, it will be limited for even nonexistent. In Watford City, thanks to the community, the students here were able to have a fairly normal prom and after party.

In 2020, Students at Watford City High School were kept apart for the last few months due to the move to distance learning.

Fortunately, at the end of the school year, they were able to have a drive-by prom. It wasn’t much, but for them, it was great to be together again.

“We all just gathered and talked and caught up. It felt good to get with each other again,” said current junior class president Rhyleigh Carns.

Every year, it’s up to the juniors to raise money to hold the prom. If the school were to hold it this year, participants would have been required to wear a mask, so parents decided to privatize the event.

“We have decided to take it upon ourselves and try to make this happen so the kids can go out and enjoy themselves and have a great time, mask or no mask,” said organizer Heidi Carns. “The kids can go out and have their grand march, show off how beautiful they can be and just celebrate and have a great time.”

Since funds weren’t used from last years after party, the juniors had $7,000 saved up, and thanks to fundraising and donations, they were able to make it a total of $16,000.

“These kids are getting an extra special prom with extra special grand prizes,” said Heidi Carns.

And so, everyone was able to have a grand march at the high school, then the prom took place over at the rough rider center. It was an exciting night for everyone involved.

“Everybody wants to be safe, and we care about other people, but it will be fun to get back with friends and get to celebrate like high schoolers,” said Ryleigh Carns.

Things are still not the same as they used to be pre-pandemic, but this year’s prom gave upperclassmen in Watford a chance to celebrate normally.

