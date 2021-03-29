Advertisement

Bismarck Rural Fire Department extinguishes grass fire

Bismarck Grass Fire
Bismarck Grass Fire(Bismarck Grass Fire)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck rural fire department responded to a grass fire in south Bismarck Monday near Skyhawk Avenue.

The call came in at 3:10 p.m., and when they arrived on scene the flames covered approximately half an acre.

With wind gusts out of the west reaching 40 miles per hour, fire crews worked quickly to put out the flames before the fire spread to nearby buildings.

