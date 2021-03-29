Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol charged a 24-year-old after they say he was using his cell phone when he rear-ended a car, killing a passenger.

Timothy McLaughlin is charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

Troopers say McLaughlin was using his phone when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling in July 2020.

According to the report, McLaughlin crashed into the vehicle in front of him, which injured the driver and killed the passenger, 52-year-old Marikay Mathes of Chilton WI.

The passenger in McLaughlin’s car was also injured.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

