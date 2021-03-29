Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of distracted driving, killing passenger

Timothy McLaughlin
Timothy McLaughlin(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol charged a 24-year-old after they say he was using his cell phone when he rear-ended a car, killing a passenger.

Timothy McLaughlin is charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

Troopers say McLaughlin was using his phone when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling in July 2020.

According to the report, McLaughlin crashed into the vehicle in front of him, which injured the driver and killed the passenger, 52-year-old Marikay Mathes of Chilton WI.

The passenger in McLaughlin’s car was also injured.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends 2 people to the hospital
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Movie filming in North Dakota
Movie to be filmed in North Dakota about Charles Bannon murder case
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes

Latest News

Offiicals say 36-year-old Mary Lou Zachmeyer, of Mount Pleasant, has been arrested following a...
Police addressing ongoing incident in northwest Minot
Bismarck Airport masks
Federal requirement means masks must be worn at every airport in the U.S.
Bismarck Grass Fire
Bismarck Rural Fire Department extinguishes grass fire
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota