Bismarck city commission to hold virtual meeting about street improvements

Bismarck street improvements
Bismarck street improvements(WALB)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck wants to hear from you about potential new street projects.

The city is holding a virtual public input meeting to talk about potential improvements to multiple streets.

The streets include 4th, 5th and 6th streets, Broadway, and Thayer avenue in downtown Bismarck.

The project consists of concrete pavement repairs and pedestrian facilities improvements.

The meeting will be held on March 31st.

To join, visit bismarcknd.gov/streets.

