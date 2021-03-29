Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby

Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted New Mexico baby who is believed to be in danger.

The Grants Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 1-year-old Mia Nolasco, who was last seen on Sunday at 11:14 a.m. in Grants, New Mexico.

Police said Mia was abducted by her mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco, who does not have custody of her.

Mia is described as approximately 29 inches tall and 19 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas with polka dots.

Michelle Nolasco is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and carrying a pink backpack purse.

Authorities said Mia is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is asked to call the Grants Police Department at 505-287-4404 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
Movie filming in North Dakota
Movie to be filmed in North Dakota about Charles Bannon murder case
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.5% daily rate; 1,369 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self
Bismarck shooting
Shooting in Bismarck sends two people to the hospital
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19