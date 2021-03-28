University of Mary students experiment with intricate Easter Egg techniques

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eggs might seem like a simple item at the grocery store, but at the University of Mary they symbolize much more.

In class, students are decorating eggs, but they might look a little different to the eggs we typically see.

“The closest I have ever got to this was a classical dye a hard boil Easter Egg, and eat it later in an egg salad, so this is a new round for me, but I quite enjoy it,” said sophomore Kari Ann Sahl.

Students are learning intricate techniques adapted from several Slavic countries.

“I’m working with a lot of traditional art and traditional symbolism and things, not too many, but a few,” explained freshman Keely Lacia.

They are learning unique methods of design and application.

“It’s to take something that’s in their mind and to have them practically and physically put that out there, on paper or on an egg in this case,” said Professor Marek Dojs.

Professor Dojs added that historically, eggs often were a symbol of new life which fit seamlessly into the Easter season. He uses these decorating techniques to find a sense of calm.

This adapted style also gives students the ability to explore creatively.

“A lot of them break over time, so I have run into too many mishaps with these unfortunately,” Lacia said.

But mishaps make the achievement even better.

This is the second year the course has been offered, and with the positive response Professor Dojs hopes it will become a regular part of the spring semester.

Students are now preparing to show their work on April 14th.

