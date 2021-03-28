Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and 20th Avenue SW, Minot Police confirmed.

Police said they were notified shortly before 10 p.m. of the crash. They said occupants were transported to the hospital but could not confirm the extent of any injuries.

An eyewitness told Your News Leader traffic on 16th Street was blocked off while crews attended to the scene.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

