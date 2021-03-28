Sunday: 4.5% daily rate; 1,369 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.5%* Sunday. There are 18 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 1,369 tests, 49 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 943 active cases.
Burleigh - 6
Cass - 18
Grand Forks - 5
Morton - 4
Ward - 3
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.6%.
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
