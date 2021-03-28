Advertisement

Minot Vet Center celebrates Vietnam veterans

Vietnam veterans celebration
Vietnam veterans celebration(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Vet Center is getting back to a new normal by inviting the public to the ninth annual Vietnam Veterans Celebration.

The event will take place this Monday, March 29 at the Grand Hotel in Minot. The event will go from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with food and drinks provided. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect during the celebration.

“We’re offering masks, gloves, as well as hand sanitizer at each table. We’re not doing the buffet like we’ve normally done; everything will be served to our attendees,” said co-organizer Ric Gutierrez with the Minot Vet Center.

The event kicks off at 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with questions or who would like to meet before the event are encouraged to call the Minot Vet Center at 701-852-0177.

