Life of Hazel Miner celebrated by family and Center community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 101 years ago, 15-year-old Hazel Miner died saving her brother and sister who got lost during the Blizzard of 1920 near Center.

Hazel’s great nephew Darrin Vogel is speaking for the first time about Hazel and her bravery that saved Darrin’s grandfather Emmitt.

The community of Center and family members are celebrating her life and legacy tomorrow at the Center-Stanton School after the 100th anniversary was postponed last Spring. Vogel says he grew up listening to stories of Hazel.

”I was proud of it growing up and stuff but I think in the last ten or 15 years it’s really sunk in more about how incredible what she did was,” said Vogel.

Hazel was one of 34 people who died during the blizzard. Search and rescue teams found Hazel and her two siblings 25 hours after they got lost.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.