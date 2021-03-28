Advertisement

HOTWORX, 24-hour infrared fitness studio coming to Bismarck

HOTWORX, 24-hour infrared fitness studio
HOTWORX, 24-hour infrared fitness studio(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new 24-hour infrared fitness studio is coming to Bismarck.

HOTWORX Bismarck Sunrise Square is a virtually instructed exercise program.

Members work with a virtual instructor to complete 15 to 30 minute exercises in an infrared sauna.

The heat increases calorie burn and helps get rid of toxins.

People can expect to complete High Intensity Interval Training and Isometric exercise in seven saunas equipped with infrared heat.

“It’s just a cool concept to bring to North Dakota and it being cold like eight months out of the year to have that temperature year-round, just to come in, workout quick and move on with your day is going to be amazing,” HOTWORX co-owner and general manager Sierra Rohr.

Construction is going according to schedule, but an official opening date has yet to be determined.

You can find more information, along with membership sales and construction updates on the business’s Facebook: HOTWORX (Bismarck, ND - Sunrise Square).

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU
NDSU, USD football game canceled
Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of 16th Street and...
Two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Minot
COVID-19 Vaccine
Doctors say there’s a new COVID vaccine side effect that causes swollen lymph nodes
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 5.4% daily rate; 3,765 tests, 161 positive, 0 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 4.5% daily rate; 1,369 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths

Latest News

Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck budgets would be hurt by metro status change
Vietnam veterans celebration
Minot Vet Center celebrates Vietnam veterans
Easter egg
University of Mary students experiment with intricate Easter Egg techniques
Home Run Heroes
Home Run Heroes