HOTWORX, 24-hour infrared fitness studio coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new 24-hour infrared fitness studio is coming to Bismarck.

HOTWORX Bismarck Sunrise Square is a virtually instructed exercise program.

Members work with a virtual instructor to complete 15 to 30 minute exercises in an infrared sauna.

The heat increases calorie burn and helps get rid of toxins.

People can expect to complete High Intensity Interval Training and Isometric exercise in seven saunas equipped with infrared heat.

“It’s just a cool concept to bring to North Dakota and it being cold like eight months out of the year to have that temperature year-round, just to come in, workout quick and move on with your day is going to be amazing,” HOTWORX co-owner and general manager Sierra Rohr.

Construction is going according to schedule, but an official opening date has yet to be determined.

You can find more information, along with membership sales and construction updates on the business’s Facebook: HOTWORX (Bismarck, ND - Sunrise Square).

